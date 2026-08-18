2027: Nasarawa govt warns youths against electoral violence 

Gov Sule of Nasarawa State

By Edwin Phillip, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has cautioned young people against allowing themselves to be used as political thugs as campaigns for the 2027 general elections approach.

The Permanent Secretary of the Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr. Stephen Iliya Sasetu, gave the warning on Tuesday while speaking to journalists in his office as part of activities marking the 2026 International Youth Day.

Sasetu urged youths to engage in meaningful and productive activities that would benefit them and the state, rather than getting involved in electoral violence.

He said the government was prioritising the constructive engagement of young people as a way of reducing restiveness and promoting peace. According to him, there is a need to bring youths together, listen to their concerns, and enlighten them on both the positive and negative aspects of life.

“We know that once the youth are meaningfully engaged, it would reduce the menace. They are the set of people that have a lot of energy, which, if not properly used, would be transferred to the other side wrongfully,” he said.

Sasetu disclosed that activities planned for International Youth Day included a road walk and online discussions centred on the global theme of the day, with particular focus on mental health. He noted that mental health was critical because it affects physical wellbeing, relationships, and how individuals relate with society, especially as the electioneering period draws closer.

The Permanent Secretary said the ministry had registered various youth groups to help promote peace in their communities and encouraged young people to distance themselves from violence.

On the challenge of unemployment and youth restiveness, Sasetu said the state government was taking steps to address the problem. He cited the recent commissioning of the Sule Economic Empowerment Development Scheme by Governor Abdullahi Sule, through which about 50 youths were empowered.

He urged young people in the state to take advantage of opportunities provided by the government and assured them that the ministry remained open to ideas and initiatives that could move Nasarawa forward.