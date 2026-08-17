19-year-old allegedly steals newborn baby in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 19-year-old woman, Khadija Ibrahim, of Rikoto in Zuru Local Government Area, for allegedly stealing a newborn baby and presenting the child to her husband as her own.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 23, 2025, when the suspect allegedly visited Fatima Muhammad shortly after she gave birth and offered to assist her by fetching hot water.

According to the police, Khadija allegedly used the opportunity to flee with the newborn instead of returning with the water.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had allegedly been under social and emotional pressure over her inability to have a child, particularly as some of her peers had already given birth.

The police said she allegedly deceived her husband for about nine months into believing that she was pregnant and, after the birth of Fatima Muhammad’s baby, allegedly took the child and presented it to him as their own.

The suspect was arrested on August 14, 2026, following sustained police investigation.

The stolen baby was subsequently recovered and safely reunited with the biological mother.

The police said the suspect remains in custody and would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations and in accordance with applicable law.

The Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State, CP Umar Hadejia, commended the police operatives for their diligence and professionalism in securing the safe recovery of the baby and arresting the suspect.

He also reassured residents that the command would continue to protect children and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.