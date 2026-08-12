12 ships laden with petroleum products, various commodities arrive Lagos ports

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No fewer than 12 ships have arrived Lekki, Tin-Can and Apapa ports in Lagos, waiting to discharge petrol, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, bulk wheat, aviation fuel, diesel, and crude oil.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, “Shipping Position”, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The document stated that 27 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were being expected in Apapa, Lekki and Tin-Can Island ports from Aug. 13 to Aug. 28.

The NPA added that the expected ships are laden with bulk pallets, bulk wheat, fresh fish, general cargo, petrol, aviation fuel and containers of different goods.

NAN reports that 21 other ships are currently at the ports discharging containers, petrol, aviation fuel, diesel, bulk sugar, bulk gas, bulk wheat, bulk urea, and general cargoes.