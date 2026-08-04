₦400m mansion gift to Peller is ‘small money’ – King Ochacho

Real estate entrepreneur Mohamed Adah, popularly known as King Ochacho, has described the ₦400 million mansion he gifted TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat (Peller) and his wife Elizabeth Amadou (Jarvis), as “small money,” saying the gift is only the beginning.

On a TikTok livestream Monday, two days after the couple’s lavish wedding in Lagos, the founder of Ochacho Real Homes said the Abuja property was insignificant to him and his family.

“₦400 million is no money. ₦400 million is just ₦400 as far as Ice King, Money Man, Ochacho Real Estate is concerned. It’s small money to them,” he said.

Ochacho explained that his decision to gift the newlyweds the luxury property was inspired by Peller’s character.

“Peller has a very good heart. Whenever we give, God replenishes it and restores double what we have because we give,” he said.

The businessman also hinted that the mansion would not be the biggest gift Peller would receive from him.

“That house is going to be the smallest gift ever I’m going to give to Peller. The next one I’ll give to Peller, they will off light in this country. They shouldn’t worry. That house is going to be the smallest gift I’ll give to him,” he added.

During the livestream, Ochacho also announced plans to sponsor the education of selected students as part of the birthday celebration of his son, Ice King.

According to him, students with genuine school accounts will have their fees paid directly to their institutions.

“If you have not paid your school fees and you have a genuine school account, Ice King is going to help you on Thursday on his birthday. You can give us the direct account to the school; they are going to help you pay your school fees,” he said.

He added that beneficiaries would be selected from across the country.

“We are going to select a certain number of people across the country that we are going to pay their school fees on Thursday. We are fully ready, loaded to deliver. In short, we are hungry to deliver,” he said.

Ochacho first announced the mansion gift during Peller and Jarvis’ wedding ceremony, telling the couple:

“On behalf of my children, I am presenting a brand new house for you worth ₦400 million in Abuja. Congratulations, Peller.”

The announcement drew applause from guests and quickly went viral on social media.

The gift fulfilled a promise Ochacho made months earlier during music executive Soso Soberekon’s wedding, where he pledged to support Peller’s wedding with a huge gift.