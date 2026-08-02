₦365m up for grabs as FG rolls out biggest student research prize

•Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education

…Directs universities, polytechnics to set up selection panels

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — The Federal Government has launched the 2026 edition of the Tertiary Institutions National Laureate Programme, with a total prize pool of ₦365 million to reward outstanding student research across tertiary institutions.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, is backing the initiative, which will recognise outstanding undergraduate projects, master’s theses and doctoral research from universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, monotechnics and military institutions.

The Chairman of the National Laureate Committee, Emeritus Prof. Abubakar Sambo, announced the commencement of this year’s programme in a letter dated July 31, 2026, addressed to vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts and commandants.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the committee’s spokesperson, Ita Ekpeyong.

As part of the exercise, all participating institutions have been directed to establish Institutional Laureate Selection Committees comprising senior academics.

The names of the chairman, secretary and members of each committee are to be submitted to the National Laureate Committee.

Professional bodies have also been requested to nominate experts to serve on Regional Laureate Committees that will vet entries.

Each institution may nominate a maximum of 18 entries, comprising six undergraduate dissertations, six master’s theses and six doctoral theses. Equivalent categories will apply to polytechnics and colleges of education.

Eligible entries must fall within six thematic areas: Agriculture; Teaching Innovation; Medicine and Health; Engineering; Science and Technology; and Law, Arts and Social Sciences.

The programme offers prizes of ₦35 million for the best undergraduate research, ₦50 million for the best master’s thesis and ₦100 million for the best doctoral research. In addition, 15 Thematic Awards of ₦12 million each will be presented.

To ensure transparency and maintain research standards, all nominated works must first be uploaded to the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) and assigned a National Document Number (NDN).

Prof. Sambo said the requirement is intended to protect the integrity of academic research and preserve a comprehensive record of Nigerian scholarship.

According to him, the selection process will be conducted in three stages—at the institutional, regional and national levels.

He urged institutions to ensure transparency in their internal screening processes, adding that each institution’s NERD Focal Officer would activate its panel on the Laureate portal to manage submissions.

The deadline for submitting the names of committee members is August 15, 2026, while entries must be submitted on or before August 31, 2026.

Describing the initiative as “a landmark investment in intellectual capital,” Prof. Sambo said the programme was designed to promote research excellence, encourage innovation and reward scholars whose work has the potential to transform industries.

He urged vice-chancellors and heads of tertiary institutions to provide the leadership needed to ensure the success of the programme’s maiden edition.