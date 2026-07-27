World Cup: ‘They have no reason to hate us’ — Argentina star hits back at critics

By Ayobami Okerinde

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has dismissed criticism of Argentina’s conduct at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the team has “no real reason” to be hated despite the controversies surrounding their performance.

Argentina came under intense scrutiny during the tournament over its aggressive style of play, disciplinary issues and conduct in the aftermath of its 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup final. Critics also accused the Albiceleste of benefiting from favourable refereeing decisions throughout the competition.

The backlash intensified after Argentina’s players turned their backs as Spain lifted the World Cup trophy, while several on-field altercations during the final further damaged the team’s image.

Reacting to the criticism, Martinez defended his teammates, insisting the accusations were unfair.

“The anti-Argentina campaign? I’m a little annoyed because they have no real reason to hate us,” he told Foot Mercato.

“They say we’re arrogant, but that says more about them than about us. We have always been very respectful towards every opponent we have faced.”

Martinez is not the only Argentine player to reject the criticism. Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez also defended the team’s World Cup campaign, saying the squad represented the country “in the best possible way” despite the controversies that overshadowed its run to the final.

Fernandez was sent off late in the final against Spain after receiving a second yellow card for a challenge on Pau Cubarsi, while teammate Leandro Paredes was later investigated by FIFA over his conduct during the post-match celebrations.

Argentina also drew criticism after displaying a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (“The Falklands are Argentine”) following their semi-final victory over England, reigniting tensions over the disputed South Atlantic islands.

Despite the criticism, Fernandez insisted the team gave everything for the national jersey throughout the tournament.

“As time goes by, you realise there is something much bigger than just a result,” Fernandez wrote on Instagram.

“For years, this group has represented the team in the best possible way. It teaches that competing isn’t just about winning; it’s about giving your all for the jersey and never giving up.”