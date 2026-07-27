Woman who made husband swear fidelity oath for Canada trip celebrates mother-in-law’s death

A Canada-based Nigerian woman, Ezinne Nwanorue, has stirred widespread reactions on social media after celebrating the death of her mother-in-law, Comfort Chika Nwanorue, while her marital dispute with her husband, Franklin Nwanorue, continues to play out online.

The latest development comes days after the couple went viral for publicly taking a fidelity oath. In a now-viral video, Franklin vowed to remain faithful to his wife after relocating to Canada.

He said, “I confess and I promise that if I come to Canada and cheat on you, let me die in the name of Jesus.”

However, Ezinne later accused her husband of allegedly having an affair with another woman despite making the public declaration.

In a fresh post shared on social media, Ezinne reacted to the death of her mother-in-law with a controversial message, describing the deceased as a “wicked witch.”

“One wicked witch is down: my dead mother-in-law, Comfort Chika Nwanorue, rest in pieces in hell with other dead witches; your members will soon join you,” she wrote.

She went on to allege that her late mother-in-law and other members of the family had worked against her and tried to destroy her future.

“These people have dealt with me in this life; they found out about my destiny, and they did everything within their power to bring me down, but I thank God for helping me discover who I am and coming through for my destiny,” she stated.

Ezinne also claimed she was speaking under her spiritual calling, warning those she described as witches and evil people to repent.

“I am talking from the place of my office as a prophetess of God Almighty,” she wrote.

The comments have attracted widespread attention on social media, with users divided over her remarks and the couple’s highly publicized family feud.

Vanguard News