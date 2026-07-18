Video: Kayinsola Ajayi beats Seville again to win London Diamond League’s 100m

Winner Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ajayi (left) looks over at Jamaica’s Oblique Seville (middle) after they cross the finish line in the men’s 100m event during the IAAF Diamond League athletics competition at the London stadium in London on July 18, 2026. Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP.

Kayinsola Ajayi raced to victory on Saturday, July 18 at the London Diamond League 2026 in the men’s 100 metres. He clocked 9.84 seconds, fending off reigning world champion Oblique Seville in the process.

The Jamaican Seville came second in 9.87 at the London National Stadium, with Romell Grave of Team GB rounding out the top three in 9.97.

Ajayi, just 21, equalled his season’s best. He’s the two-time and reigning collegiate champion in the NCAA.

The race, held at the London Stadium, was between Ajayi and Seville until after 50 meters when the Nigerian 100m record holder blazed unto the finish line staring down the Jamaican.

Ajayi is also the National Collegiate Athletic Association, NCAA, champion in both the men’s 60m indoor and 100m outdoor.

Below is a video of the race:

Kayinsola Ajayi 🇳🇬 storms to a National Record of 9.84s (-0.7) to win the men's 100m at the London Diamond League!



2. Oblique Seville 🇯🇲 9.87

3. Romell Glave 🇬🇧 9.97

4. Emmanuel Eseme 🇨🇲 9.97 pic.twitter.com/OBKbdI7BoU — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) July 18, 2026

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