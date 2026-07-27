US explains what determines how long foreign visitors can remain in the country

A citizenship candidate holds a flag during the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The US has reminded international visitors that the length of time they are allowed to remain in the country is determined by a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer upon arrival, not by the expiration date on their visa.

In a public advisory, US authorities urged travellers to check their I-94 arrival and departure record to confirm the date by which they must leave the country.

“Reminder! The length of time an international visitor is allowed to stay in United States is determined by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer upon your arrival, NOT your visa expiration date,” the notice stated.

According to the advisory, visitors should verify their authorised period of stay by checking the “admit until” date listed on their electronic I-94 record.

The clarification comes as many travellers mistakenly assume they can remain in the US until the expiration date printed on their visa.

However, immigration authorities explained that a visa only allows a person to travel to a US port of entry and request admission.

The final decision on whether a visitor is admitted into the country and how long they may remain rests with the CBP officer at the port of entry.

Travellers who stay beyond the date authorised on their I-94 risk violating US immigration laws, which could affect future visa applications or travel to the United States.

US authorities encouraged all international visitors to review their I-94 records after entering the country to ensure they understand the duration of their approved stay and avoid overstaying their permitted period.

Vanguard News