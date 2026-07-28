UEFA condemns FIFA plans to seek private investment in World Cup rights

Infantino

By Emmanuel Okogba

A major dispute has erupted between FIFA and UEFA over FIFA’s proposal to seek private investment in the commercial rights of the World Cup and other tournaments.

FIFA announced on Tuesday that it was exploring the creation of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a new structure that would combine the sale of its commercial rights — including broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing — with the operational delivery of its competitions.

Under the plan, FIFA aims to raise up to $4.2 billion from external investors through the sale of minority, non-controlling stakes in FFE, which it says could be valued at around $20 billion. The governing body claims the initiative could generate more than $10 billion in football development funding over the next four years.

UEFA reacted strongly, describing the proposals as having “crossed a line.”

In a statement, European football’s governing body said: “This crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross. The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade — especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell.”

European nations are expected to hold an emergency virtual meeting this week. According to reports, the possibility of a boycott of the World Cup if FIFA proceeds with the plans is likely to be discussed.

FIFA later clarified that it was beginning a consultation process after receiving a proposal that is currently under review. The organisation confirmed that JP Morgan is acting as financial adviser, with Thrive Capital expected to lead the proposed investor group.

FIFA insists it would retain sole control over football governance, competitions, the international match calendar and all sporting and regulatory decisions. Any outside investment would be in a FIFA subsidiary rather than in FIFA itself.

President Gianni Infantino said the proposal would help “democratise football worldwide” and ensure more of the game’s commercial success is reinvested into development projects.

The plans will be presented to FIFA’s 211 member associations and the FIFA Council, who will decide whether to proceed.

The English Football Association was reportedly unaware of the proposal prior to media reports. Other confederations and national associations have been contacted for comment.

The dispute has raised fundamental questions about the ownership and commercialisation of football’s most valuable assets.