REA targets 3.7GW solar manufacturing to close Nigeria’s power gap

By Obas Esiedesa

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has unveiled plans to establish 3.7 gigawatts (GW) of local solar photovoltaic (PV) panel manufacturing capacity by the end of 2027 as Nigeria intensifies efforts to expand electricity access and reduce dependence on imported renewable energy equipment.

Managing Director of the agency, Engr. Abba Aliyu, disclosed the initiative in Abuja during a benchmarking visit by officials of the Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority (ZURA).

He said the agency is encouraging Chinese solar manufacturers to establish production facilities in Nigeria, noting that locally assembled solar panels are already being exported from Lagos to neighbouring Ghana.

According to him, the planned manufacturing expansion will significantly reduce imports while strengthening Nigeria’s renewable energy value chain. Aliyu attributed the rapid global growth of renewable energy to falling prices of solar panels and lithium batteries, saying technological innovation has made off-grid electricity the most cost-effective solution for millions of underserved communities.

He said Nigeria’s electricity access rate currently stands at 61.2 per cent, leaving about 80 million people without reliable power supply.

To address the challenge, REA has adopted a least-cost electrification strategy that determines the most suitable technology for each community rather than relying solely on national grid expansion.

The agency has mapped more than 700,000 communities nationwide, with plans to serve about 45 per cent through solar home systems, 31 per cent through mini-grids and the remaining 24 per cent through grid extension.

Aliyu added that REA has developed one of Africa’s most extensive geospatial electricity databases, covering more than 51,000 health facilities, 11,000 markets, thousands of schools, factories, dams, electricity feeders and existing mini-grids to support investment planning.

He noted that the agency’s interventions also target underserved communities receiving less than six hours of electricity daily. The REA boss warned that electricity demand would continue to rise sharply as Nigeria’s population grows, more sectors become electrified and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and data centres consume increasing amounts of power.