Peter Obi reflects on service at 65, donates ₦10m to rural hospital

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, has marked his 65th birthday with a message of gratitude to God, reflection on his journey and a renewed commitment to service to humanity.

Obi, in a statement issued on Sunday to commemorate the milestone, said birthdays should serve as moments for sober reflection and an opportunity to consider how one’s life can be dedicated more meaningfully to the service of God and society.

He urged Nigerians to focus more on improving the lives of others rather than engaging in extravagant celebrations, noting that the country’s current realities demand greater compassion and collective responsibility.

According to him, while celebrations may be appropriate in societies where basic needs have largely been addressed and institutions function effectively, Nigeria’s challenges require citizens to channel resources towards building a better future.

Obi said despite the country’s abundant human and natural resources, millions of Nigerians continue to face difficulties including poverty, ill health, unemployment, insecurity and limited opportunities.

He said such realities should encourage leaders and citizens to prioritise service and interventions that improve lives.

“The greatest celebration of life is not what we receive from others, but the lives we are able to touch positively,” Obi said.

He explained that the philosophy had guided his approach throughout his years in business, the corporate world and during his tenure as governor of Anambra State, where he viewed every opportunity as a chance to make a positive impact.

Obi recalled that whenever individuals or organisations sought to celebrate him with expensive gifts or elaborate ceremonies, he encouraged them to redirect such resources towards projects with lasting benefits.

He said the approach had contributed to the establishment of schools, hostel blocks, educational support programmes and other facilities that continue to assist less privileged communities.

“The greatest honour anyone can receive is not found in gifts, ceremonies, or public admiration, but in knowing that one’s life has contributed, however modestly, to making another person’s life better,” he added.

Obi Donates ₦10m to Rural Hospital

As part of activities marking his birthday, Obi attended a Mass of Thanksgiving in Onitsha, where he expressed appreciation to God for His grace, protection and guidance throughout his life.

After the Mass, he visited St. Raphael’s Hospital, Umueri, a rural healthcare facility in Anambra East Local Government Area, where he donated ₦10 million to support healthcare delivery.

Obi said his interaction with patients at the hospital reinforced his belief in the importance of compassionate leadership and the need to support vulnerable members of society.

According to him, leadership should be measured by the ability to care for people, especially those who may not have the means to repay acts of kindness.

He reiterated that education and healthcare remain among the most important investments any society can make.

“A hospital preserves life; a school shapes the future,” Obi said, adding that supporting both sectors goes beyond charity as it represents an investment in humanity and Nigeria’s future.

ADC Candidate Celebrates Obi

Meanwhile, former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the last Anambra election, Mr John Nwosu, has congratulated Obi on his 65th birthday.

Nwosu, in a goodwill message, described Obi’s life as a reflection of integrity, visionary leadership and commitment to building a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.

“We celebrate not only the gift of your life, but also your enduring commitment to integrity, visionary leadership, and the pursuit of a more prosperous, just, and inclusive Nigeria,” he said.

He added that Obi’s commitment to good governance, accountability and national development continued to inspire millions of Nigerians, especially young people.

Nwosu prayed for continued good health, wisdom, strength and more years of impactful service to the nation and humanity.