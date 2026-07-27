Oyedele breaking jinx, restoring confidence in finance ministry — Stakeholders

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele

By Henry Ojelu

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s financial and business sectors have commended the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, for restoring confidence in the Federal Ministry of Finance, saying his leadership has ended years of policy uncertainty and repositioned the ministry as the driving force behind the Federal Government’s economic agenda.

The stakeholders, drawn from the organised private sector, professional bodies and the investment community, said the ministry has witnessed a remarkable transformation under Oyedele, citing improved stakeholder engagement, enhanced fiscal coordination and a more transparent approach to economic management.

According to them, the renewed confidence in the ministry reflects a departure from an era when fiscal policies were often criticised for poor coordination, weak communication and limited consultation with key economic actors.

The President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN, Mr. Samuel Agbeluyi, said Oyedele has brought professionalism and strategic direction to the ministry through regular consultations and evidence-based policymaking.

He noted that the minister’s inclusive leadership style has strengthened collaboration between government, businesses and development partners, creating greater confidence in the country’s fiscal management.

Similarly, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, said the Finance Ministry has become more responsive to the concerns of the organised private sector, adding that sustained dialogue with businesses has improved understanding of government policies and fostered a more predictable operating environment.

A tax expert, Daniel Ikedi credited Oyedele with strengthening coordination among key economic institutions, improving communication on fiscal policies and promoting reforms aimed at enhancing revenue mobilisation, public finance management and investor confidence.

Although Oyedele first gained national recognition as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Ikedi said his appointment as Finance Minister has demonstrated his capacity to translate policy proposals into coordinated government action.

He noted that under Oyedele’s leadership, the ministry has adopted a more proactive approach to engaging domestic and international investors, while working closely with other economic agencies to implement reforms targeted at achieving fiscal stability and sustainable economic growth.

Another stakeholder, Faith Aina said the renewed momentum within the Finance Ministry signals a significant break from the past, and expressed optimism that the ministry is once again providing the leadership required to support Nigeria’s economic recovery and long-term development.