Nigerian newspapers review: How PFIPC was created – Accountant-General

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, revealing that a forged letter which purportedly originated from the State House was allegedly used to secure official government recognition for the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Another headline features President Bola Tinubu snubbing an envoy sent by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to hold talks over xenophobic attacks.

Vanguard also reports that the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd), said President Tinubu would soon announce pay rise for soldiers.

Moving to other newspapers, The Guardian’s lead headline states that doubts about the credibility of the forthcoming Osun governorship election have heightened following worsening violence and stolen permanent voter cards (PVCs).

The Punch reports that the House of Representatives is under pressure to summon the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to face questioning amid an ongoing probe of the PFIPC.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the House of Representatives’ panel investigating PFIPC allegedly uncovering 29 documents said to have been forged by the said agency.

Vanguard News