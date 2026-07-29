Nasarawa pensioners urge Gov. Sule to clear outstanding gratuities before leaving office

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has appealed to Governor Abdullahi Sule to clear outstanding gratuities, pension arrears and other pending entitlements before the end of his tenure.

The State Chairman of the union, Alhaji Hudu Baba Abdullahi, made the appeal while speaking with journalists in Lafia.

He recalled the governor’s pledge to settle outstanding pension liabilities and urged him to fulfil the commitment before leaving office.

“As a matter of fact, I was filled with joy when I heard the Governor say that before he leaves office, he will not leave any outstanding liabilities.

“I am using this opportunity to remind the Governor that we still have pending issues before him. These include the clearance of the backlog of gratuities for both state and local government retirees, as well as the payment of the outstanding 50 per cent pension arrears from the previous administration,” he said.

Abdullahi said pensioners in the state have continued to receive their monthly pensions and gratuities under the Sule administration, describing the governor as supportive of retirees’ welfare.

He also disclosed that the union had established a multipurpose cooperative society to enable members save towards emergencies and meet financial needs such as school fees and medical expenses.

The NUP chairman commended Governor Sule for what he described as his administration’s support for pensioners and expressed hope that the outstanding entitlements would be settled before the end of the governor’s tenure.