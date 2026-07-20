“My ₦5m gone, I’ll never bet again,” Destiny Etiko laments after World Cup Final loss

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has revealed that she lost ₦5 million after placing a bet on the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, saying the experience has convinced her to stay away from gambling.

The actress disclosed that it was her first time betting as she shared her disappointment in an Instagram post on Monday.

“First time betting and I lost. Will never try it again. My 5M gone. In fact am done watching football. Anxiety almost killed me,” she wrote.

Although Destiny Etiko did not reveal the exact bet she placed, her social media activity during the final suggested she was rooting for defending champions Argentina to defeat Spain.

Before kick-off, she confidently declared:

“Argentina all the way. Who can’t wait?”

As the match wore on, however, her optimism gave way to frustration.

“This ball tough o. Argentina is pissing me off,” she posted during the game.

She also praised Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for keeping his side in contention, writing:

“The goal keeper is the savior oo.”

Spain eventually defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time on Sunday to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing their second world title and their first since winning the tournament in South Africa in 2010.

Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the second half of extra time, while Argentina finished the match with 10 men after midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Etiko’s loss comes amid widespread betting interest surrounding the World Cup final, with many football fans staking money on what proved to be one of the tournament’s most dramatic matches.

Vanguard News