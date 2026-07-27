Many trapped as Oko Poly 3-storey students’ hostel collapses

By Vincent Ujumadu

An unspecified number of people are feared dead, while several others remain trapped after a three-storey students’ hostel collapsed in Oko, the host community of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The building, identified as Elite Five Star Lodge, is located beside Tonimas Filling Station in the Amokpala area behind the institution.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with volunteers, operatives of the Anambra State Police Command, the Anambra State Fire Service, and the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) working to clear the rubble and rescue those trapped.

Some victims have been pulled from the debris and taken to a hospital in Oko for treatment, while bodies recovered from the scene have been deposited in a mortuary. Authorities have yet to confirm the number of casualties.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said police personnel and other security agencies responded immediately after receiving a distress call and secured the area to prevent further danger.

In a statement, Ikenga said: “The Anambra State Police-led joint security team assures ongoing rescue operations following the late-night incident on Sunday, July 26, 2026, involving the collapse of a three-storey building known as Elite Five Star Lodge, located beside Tonimas Filling Station, Amokpala, in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

“On receipt of the distress report, the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, immediately mobilised to the scene, secured the area to prevent further danger, and coordinated rescue efforts.

“The Command notes that rescue operations are ongoing to reach other persons who may still be trapped, as the number of casualties or affected persons cannot yet be confirmed.

“Some injured victims have been rescued from the debris and evacuated to a hospital in Oko, where they are currently receiving medical attention.”

The police urged residents to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and stay away from the scene to allow emergency responders unrestricted access as rescue efforts continue.