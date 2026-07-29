Lagos Govt intervenes as police arrest in-laws over alleged threats to widow

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has intervened in the case of a widow allegedly threatened and assaulted by members of her late husband’s family in Ikorodu.

The agency said members of her late husband’s family also attempted to dispossess her of her husband’s property.

The agency disclosed this in a statement posted on its X handle, @LagosDSVA, on Wednesday.

It said it became aware of the incident after reports circulated on social media.

The agency said it contacted the survivor, who alleged that she was threatened, physically assaulted and intimidated after her husband’s recent death.

It said the widow also informed the agency that she had reported the matter to the Owutu Police Division.

“DSVA immediately engaged the investigating police officers handling the case,” the agency stated.

It said preliminary police feedback indicated that the alleged perpetrator had been arrested and remained in custody while investigations continued.

The agency reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to protecting the survivor and her children and ensuring justice in accordance with the law.

It also commended members of the public and partner organisations for promptly reporting the incident.

The agency said such vigilance strengthens the state’s response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

DSVA urged residents to report cases of domestic and sexual violence through its toll-free line, 0-8000-333-333, or its official social media platforms.

According to the agency, the fight against SGBV requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders.