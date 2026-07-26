Ghana to bring back 1,000 more workers from South Africa

One thousand more Ghanaian migrant workers would start returning on Sunday and Monday from South Africa, where there have been violent protests against migrants, the government said.

Ghanaian authorities have already brought 926 people out of South Africa and have made outspoken criticism of the deadly events in the continent’s major economy.

The foreign ministry said late Saturday that special flights bringing the migrant workers back would start arriving on Sunday and Monday. It said this was the “final phase” of Ghana’s evacuation of nationals.

Ghana’s President John Mahama has called on the African Union to put the “xenophobic attacks” in South Africa on its agenda accusing the Pretoria government of not doing enough to stop them.

More than 160,000 mainly African foreigners have left South Africa since May, according to figures provided by different countries.