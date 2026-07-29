Fubara swears In 12 permanent secretaries, charges them on selfless service

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn in 12 new Permanent Secretaries, charging them to uphold their oath of office and render selfless service to the people of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are Mr Freddy Ndigbara, Mrs Fortune Akpila, Dr Promise Oguzie, Mrs Ibisoye Lolomari Nwankwo, Mrs Ibiyemibara Joseph Uzoma, Mrs Mercy Dagogo Iboroma, Dr Vincent Worgu Wachukwu, Mr Ifeanyi Anthony Ogboma, Dr Mina Gogo Jim-Jaja, Mr Henry Uzor, Mr Chimenum Anebo Mpi and Dr Mina Tele Ikuru.

They took their oaths of office before the Deputy Chief Registrar (Administration) of the Rivers State High Court, Magistrate Betty Sunny-Hart.

Addressing the appointees after the ceremony, Governor Fubara reminded them that their appointment represented the highest managerial cadre in the Rivers State Civil Service and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“I do not have any other charge. The charge is the oath you’ve taken. The oath spells it out. Do right to all—every man and woman. Do right to your state and do right to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the governor said.

Fubara expressed confidence that the new Permanent Secretaries would contribute significantly to the attainment of his administration’s goals, stressing that their appointments were a call to service rather than an opportunity for personal gain.

“It is a call to service. You are the heads of your ministries wherever you may be posted. You are at the peak of the managerial cadre of the civil service, and you need to discharge your responsibilities accordingly.

“I believe your coming on board will bring positive changes and greater effectiveness to the system.

“When we are done with our assignment, I believe your good work will help whoever succeeds us to continue the progress of our dear state,” he said.

The governor congratulated the new Permanent Secretaries and wished them success in their service to Rivers State.