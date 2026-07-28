FG lists 7 mistakes to avoid when applying for government jobs

The Federal Government has identified seven common mistakes that could reduce applicants’ chances of securing government jobs, warning Nigerians to avoid recruitment scams and follow official application procedures.

The guidance, issued through the Federal Character Commission (FCC), comes as thousands of Nigerians continue to seek employment in ministries, departments, agencies and other federal institutions.

According to the Commission, while many applicants focus on finding vacancies, simple errors such as applying through unofficial websites, submitting inaccurate information or ignoring application requirements can derail their chances of success.

The FCC advised applicants to verify every recruitment announcement through recognised government platforms before submitting applications.

1. Applying through unofficial sources

The Commission warned job seekers against relying on recruitment information circulated on social media without verification.

It noted that fake websites, unofficial application links and misleading vacancy announcements are often used by fraudsters to steal applicants’ personal information or extort money.

To address this, the FCC said it has created a dedicated recruitment platform on its official website where verified vacancies from federal institutions can be published.

2. Paying for government jobs

The Commission also cautioned Nigerians against individuals claiming they can secure government appointments in exchange for money.

While acknowledging public concerns about unfair recruitment practices, the FCC stressed that federal recruitment follows official procedures and that anyone collecting money or promising guaranteed employment is acting illegally.

It encouraged applicants to report suspected recruitment fraud and said it would publish a detailed guide on recruitment processes, job racketeering and whistleblowing.

3. Ignoring application requirements

The Commission said many applicants fail to carefully read recruitment guidelines before submitting applications.

Government vacancies often include specific eligibility requirements such as educational qualifications, age limits, professional certifications, work experience and supporting documents.

Applicants were advised to ensure they meet all stated conditions before applying.

4. Missing application deadlines

According to the FCC, waiting until the closing days of a recruitment exercise can lead to missed opportunities caused by technical problems or incomplete submissions.

It advised candidates to submit applications early to allow enough time for corrections if necessary.

5. Providing incorrect information

The Commission urged applicants to ensure that every detail provided during the application process is accurate.

Mistakes involving names, qualifications, contact details or supporting documents could create problems during verification and affect eligibility.

6. Failing to prepare for later stages

The FCC noted that submitting an application is only the beginning of the recruitment process.

Applicants may still be required to take aptitude tests, attend interviews or participate in screening exercises, depending on the institution and position.

Candidates were advised to prepare adequately for every stage of the recruitment process.

7. Assuming every vacancy is genuine

The Commission also warned that not every government job advertisement circulating online is legitimate.

It advised applicants to be cautious of opportunities that promise guaranteed employment, demand payment before application, originate from unofficial sources or create unnecessary urgency.

According to the FCC, genuine recruitment exercises are transparent and conducted through recognised government channels.