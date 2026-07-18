Chelsea reach agreement with Aston Villa to sign Morgan Rogers⁠

Morgan Rogers

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Aston Villa to sign attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers in a deal worth £117 million, beating off competition from Arsenal.

The 23-year-old, who can play on the left wing or as a number 10, is set to undergo a medical in London on Monday and is expected to sign a contract until June 2032, with the option of a further year.

As per The Athletic’s football correspondent, David Ornstein, Chelsea moved swiftly to secure the deal, anticipating a late bid from Arsenal. The £117 million fee is £1 million more than the amount Manchester City paid for Elliot Anderson.

Rogers reportedly made it clear he wanted to join Chelsea after speaking with manager Xabi Alonso. He is also expected to link up with his close friend, Cole Palmer, at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal had been pushing hard for the England youth international, with manager Mikel Arteta keen on the signing. However, Chelsea won the race after accelerating negotiations.

The Gunners have other attacking targets, including Julian Alvarez and Junior Kroupi, while they also hold interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola, who is likewise admired by Liverpool.

Rogers’ arrival will add significant creativity and versatility to Chelsea’s attack as they look to strengthen their squad for the 2026/27 season.