Chad announces plan to withdraw from International Criminal Court

Chad announced on Monday it planned to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, saying its effectiveness was “limited” and uneven.
“This decision is the result of an in-depth review of the functioning of the International Criminal Court since it began operating in 2002, as well as its record whose effectiveness remains limited and uneven across different regions,” a government spokesman said in a statement.
AFP
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.