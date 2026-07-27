BBNaija introduces ‘The Gambit’ twist, two housemates barred from ₦160m prize

Big Brother Naija has unveiled its first major twist of the new season, introducing a strategic feature known as “The Gambit,” which will secure two housemates a place in the grand finale while denying them the opportunity to win the show’s ₦160 million grand prize.

The surprise announcement was made during Monday’s live interaction with the housemates and was also published across the reality show’s official social media platforms. Organisers simultaneously opened voting, allowing viewers to choose one male and one female contestant to take on the new role.

Under the new format, the male and female contestants who receive the highest number of votes will become The Gambits. Their reward is guaranteed survival until the final week of the competition, but they will automatically lose the chance to claim the season’s record-breaking cash prize.

“Biggie’s first twist is here! There’s NO eviction this week. Instead, YOU will choose one male and one female Housemate to become The Gambit, a role with huge power… and an even bigger sacrifice. They’ll earn a guaranteed place in the House until the very end of the game… but there’s one major catch. They cannot win the grand prize,” the organisers wrote.

Voting is now underway, with every housemate eligible except the current Head of House, Chimsom Chuka, who has been excluded from this week’s selection process.

Explaining the concept to the contestants, Biggie said The Gambit was designed to offer security in the competition while taking away the possibility of winning the ultimate prize.

“This gameplay is called The Gambit. Should you be selected, you will be gifted longevity in the Big Brother house, guaranteeing you a place in the game until the end of the season,” Biggie said.

He, however, stressed that the position comes with a significant condition.

“However, it comes with one important condition. You will not be competing for the grand prize. You will, however, remain a fully-fledged housemate, and all the rules of the game still apply to you.”

Biggie further explained that the selected contestants would continue to participate fully in the reality show despite their inability to contest for the cash reward.

“As you continue to live in the house, you will participate in all house activities, earn rewards, and experience everything the Big Brother house has to offer,” he said.

The new twist comes less than a day after the latest edition of Big Brother Naija debuted with a fresh lineup of contestants, while Chimsom Chuka emerged as the season’s first Head of House.