BBNaija: ‘How is it you don’t understand English’ – UK-trained Temi Nkem tells housemates

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Temi Nkem, sparked an early disagreement in the house on Sunday after expressing frustration over what she described as her fellow contestants’ inability to understand her English while reading Big Brother’s instructions.

The incident unfolded on the opening day of the “Show Ya Sef” edition of the reality show after Big Brother directed one of the housemates to visit the diary room and collect the week’s guidelines for the rest of the contestants.

Temi Nkem, who is said to have been educated in the United Kingdom, volunteered for the task and returned to read the instructions to the house.

However, several housemates appeared confused as she spoke, saying they found it difficult to understand her delivery. The misunderstanding quickly disrupted the exercise and created a tense atmosphere among the contestants.

Clearly irritated by the reactions, Temi Nkem confronted her fellow housemates, saying, “Are you children that you don’t understand English? How is it possible that you don’t understand English?”

The 21-year-old had said she was bringing confidence and strategy into the BBNaija house.