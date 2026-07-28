APC marks Yilwatda’s one year as chairman, eyes 2027 victory

Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has marked the first anniversary of Professor Nentawe Yilwatda as its National Chairman, saying the party has made progress in strengthening its internal structures and positioning itself ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued by the Chairman’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mallam Yusuf Abubakar Dingyadi, the party said Yilwatda’s first year in office has focused on promoting party unity, organisational discipline and institutional reforms.

According to the statement, Yilwatda assumed office during a challenging period and prioritised efforts to deepen internal democracy, reconcile party members and improve collaboration among stakeholders.

The APC said his consultative leadership style has strengthened cooperation among the National Working Committee, party leaders, elected officials and grassroots members.

It also stated that reconciliation efforts have helped reduce internal disagreements and encouraged consensus across different groups within the party.

The statement added that administrative reforms at the party’s National Secretariat have improved professionalism, transparency, accountability and operational efficiency.

The party further said it has expanded engagement with youths, women, persons with disabilities and other groups, while strengthening its structures at ward, local government and state levels.

The APC also linked its confidence to the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stating that the Renewed Hope Agenda is aimed at promoting infrastructure development, economic reforms and improved governance.

While acknowledging that the ongoing economic reforms have posed challenges for many Nigerians, the party said they are intended to strengthen macroeconomic stability and support long-term economic growth.

Expressing optimism ahead of the 2027 general elections, the APC said the reforms introduced under Yilwatda’s leadership have positioned the party for future electoral contests and urged members to remain united.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to democratic governance and called on Nigerians to support its programmes, adding that it remains open to new members and focused on strengthening its institutions.