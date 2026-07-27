Anti-Preaching Bill: Leave Christians alone, Ibiyeomie tells lawmakers

By Olayinka Ajayi

PORT HARCOURT — The Presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has criticised the proposed 2026 traffic offence and anti-preaching bill, urging lawmakers to drop the initiative and focus on addressing the country’s pressing socio-economic and security challenges.

Speaking during a Sunday service in Port Harcourt, Ibiyeomie argued that the proposed legislation, which he said seeks to restrict preaching in public transport, could infringe on Christians’ right to evangelise and create unnecessary tension.

He called on the government to ensure that all religious groups are treated fairly, saying Christians should enjoy the same freedoms accorded to others.

“If you want peace, allow Christians alone as we allow Muslims,” he said.

Reacting to reports that preaching in buses could be prohibited under the proposed legislation, the cleric expressed strong opposition to the measure, warning against policies he believes could limit religious expression.

He said any attempt to restrict public evangelism could lead to avoidable disputes and urged the authorities to reconsider the proposal.

Ibiyeomie also advised Christians to become more involved in politics and governance in order to safeguard their interests and participate in shaping public policy.

The cleric further urged the government to prioritise tackling insecurity, economic hardship and poverty, rather than pursuing policies he believes are of less immediate concern to Nigerians.

Commenting on the country’s economic situation, he expressed concern over the hardship being experienced by many citizens and called for greater attention to issues affecting livelihoods.

He also compared the current situation with previous administrations, stating his opinion that Nigeria was better off under former President Goodluck Jonathan than it is today.

The proposed anti-preaching bill has continued to generate public debate, with supporters and critics expressing differing views on its potential impact on religious freedom and public order.