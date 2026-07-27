After Bama, Gwoza, Zulum begins plans to resettle Konduga IDPs

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced plans to close the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Konduga as part of the state’s ongoing resettlement programme.

The move follows the successful closure of the Bama IDP camp, the largest displacement facility outside Maiduguri, and the planned shutdown of the Gwoza camp.

Speaking during a visit to Konduga, Zulum said the resettlement process would be voluntary, stressing that no displaced person would be compelled to return to any community against their wishes.

He said consultations with the displaced persons would continue before the exercise begins in about four months.

“We are not carrying out the resettlement process immediately. We are here to discuss with the IDPs so that in the next four months they will be resettled in a dignified manner. I believe you heard from the IDPs that they are willing to return home. The return shall be voluntary, not by force,” the governor said.

As part of the visit, Zulum inspected ongoing construction of resettlement houses in Amarwa and later visited Maiwa in Mafa Local Government Area.

The Amarwa resettlement city, for which the governor had earlier laid the foundation, is being developed to accommodate displaced persons currently living in camps.

In Maiwa, the state government is also constructing housing units equipped with basic amenities, including a primary healthcare centre, water supply facilities and other public infrastructure to support returning residents.

The governor was accompanied by the member representing Konduga/Mafa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Engr. Bukar Talba; the member representing Konduga Constituency in the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Bukar Modu; the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele; and other senior government officials.