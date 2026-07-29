2027: Elections will hold in IDP camps in Plateau – INEC

IDP camp in Bungha, Mangu LGA. Photo Credit: Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will conduct the 2027 general elections in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Plateau.

Prof. Sam Egwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, disclosed this during a one-day workshop on Wednesday in Jos.

Egwu said that the commission was committed to ensuring that no eligible Nigerian, including those displaced by conflict, was disenfranchised.

“INEC is making provisions for elections to hold in IDP camps in 2027.

“We have learnt from previous experiences that displacement should not mean the loss of voting rights,” he said.

He noted that electoral security remained a major challenge in the state, particularly in communities affected by communal clashes and banditry.

The REC explained that the commission is collaborating with security agencies, traditional rulers and civil society organisations to develop strategies that would guarantee peaceful, free and credible elections.

“Capacity building for our staff and stakeholders is key. If our personnel are not secure and do not understand the security terrain, we cannot deliver credible polls,” he added.

The workshop, tagged “Electoral Security and Capacity Building”, had security operatives, Chairmen of Local Government Areas, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, media representatives and officials of political parties in attendance.