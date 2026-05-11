Zack Orji, others list 301 reasons to re-elect Tinubu

File: President Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, on Monday joined thousands of political supporters of President Bola Tinubu in a grassroots movement to unveil 301 verifiable achievements of the president in two and a half years in office.

A platform, ‘Relax, Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria’, was consequently unveiled in Maitama, Abuja, to that effect.

The group’s Director General, Hon. Ahmed Bala, said a publication, titled “Navigating the Future with Renewed Hope,” would be distributed free of charge across the country in the coming weeks, with a formal launch planned at the Presidential Villa.

“This brochure is not just another publication; it is a monumental record of 301 verifiable achievements of Mr. President in just two and a half years. It is a testament to performance, resilience, and visionary leadership. Every page tells a story of progress, every section highlights a milestone, and together, they show us a picture of a Nigeria steadily rising to greatness,” Bala said.

He said the group would target airports, restaurants, offices, schools, universities, hospitals, hotels, libraries, banks, churches, mosques, markets, bus and train stations, government offices, police stations, military barracks, shopping malls, parks, community centres, and sports arenas, among other locations.

Bala added that the group would also carry out its awareness campaign to rural communities. “Relax, Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria is not a slogan but a visionary movement. Our mission is simple yet profound: to create awareness of the numerous achievements of Mr. President and to ensure that Nigerians everywhere understand the depth of transformation currently unfolding,” he said.

Deputy Director General Zack Orji said no past president had transformed Nigeria more than Tinubu, adding that the administration had ensured development reached the local government level.