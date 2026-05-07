Xenophobia: ‘We can’t watch our citizens humiliated in your country’ — FG tells South Africa

Minister for foreign affairs, Bianca Ojukwu and her South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola. Photo: X|Ojukwu_Bianca

By Ayobami Okerinde

The minister for foreign affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu,, has said the federal government cannot remain silent over the alleged harassment, humiliation and extrajudicial killings of Nigerians in South Africa amid renewed xenophobic tensions in the country.

In a post on X on Thursday, Ojukwu disclosed that she had a telephone conversation with South Africa’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ronald Lamola, over recent anti-migrant protests and growing anti-foreigner sentiments in parts of South Africa.

The minister said FG’s immediate priority was the evacuation of Nigerians willing to return home following fears triggered by the protests, including the latest demonstration held in Durban on May 6.

According to her, Nigeria raised concerns over attacks targeting Nigerians and urged South African authorities to ensure that perpetrators of extra-judicial killings are held accountable.

“I maintained that our Government cannot stand by and watch the systematic harrasment and humiliation of our nationals resident in SA as well as the extra-judicial killings of our people, and that the evacuation of our citizens who want to return home remains our Government’s priority at this time,” she wrote.

Ojukwu noted that although the Durban protest did not turn violent due to heavy security presence, Nigerians were advised by the Nigerian mission to close their shops and remain indoors for safety reasons.

She also condemned the “violent and indiscriminate rhetoric” of anti-foreigner political groups in South Africa, warning that such actions could endanger both Nigerian citizens in South Africa and South African interests in Nigeria.

“Yesterday’s protests in Durban did not record acts of violence as there was heavy security presence. However Nigerians were advised to close their shops and businesses and stay largely indoors by Mission,” Ojukwu added.

“Our discussions also centered on the violent and indiscriminate rhetoric and actions of South Africa’s anti-foreigner political parties which puts the lives and properties of Nigerian and other Nationals at risk, but which conversely might also have the effect jeopardizing the safety of South African interests in Nigeria. Nigerians have exercised, and continue to demonstrate commendable restraint, in their response to the ongoing crisis.”

The minister further disclosed that Nigerian children, including those born to Nigerian and South African parents, popularly referred to as “Sougerians”, were allegedly being bullied in schools and told to “return to their country”, describing the situation as traumatic and unacceptable.

Ojukwu added Lamola acknowledged South Africa’s responsibility to protect affected children and pledged that education authorities were working to discourage such behaviour, as both countries also discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions following the condemnation of the attacks by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government.

“Hon. Lamola informed that the SA authorities recognise that they have a responsibility to protect these innocent children and doing their utmost through education supervisory bodies to discourage these practices,” she said.

She, however, questioned whether the attacks should be described as “Afriphobia” rather than xenophobia, noting that black African foreigners appeared to be the primary targets.

Meanwhile, she revealed that President Bola Tinubu had directed Nigerian missions in South Africa to immediately establish a crisis notification unit for distressed citizens, while advising Nigerians facing threats to first contact South African security authorities.