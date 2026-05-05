Xenophobia: Oshiomhole urges Senate to withdraw MTN, DSTV license

Oshiomhole

Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole has called for the revocation of operating licences of South African companies in Nigeria, including MTN and DSTV, following renewed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

The move comes as the House of Representatives on Tuesday condemned the latest wave of attacks and urged the Federal Government to take immediate diplomatic and protective measures.

Speaking during plenary, Oshiomhole said Nigeria must respond firmly to protect its citizens, stressing reciprocity in international relations.

“I don’t want this Senate to be shedding tears, to sympathise with those who have died. We didn’t come here to share tears,” he said.

“If you hit me, I’ll hit you. I think it is appropriate in diplomacy. It’s an economic struggle.”

He specifically proposed that MTN be nationalised and its licence withdrawn, arguing that the telecoms company repatriates huge sums of money out of Nigeria while citizens face hostility abroad.

“This Senate should adopt a position that MTN, a South African company that is carting away millions of dollars from Nigeria every day. That Nigeria nationalise it and withdraw its licence,” he said.

Oshiomhole added that such action would strengthen local participation in the economy and serve as a countermeasure to what he described as the targeting of Nigerians in South Africa.

He also called for similar action against DSTV, accusing the company of economic exploitation.

“I call on the Federal Government to revoke DSTV, which is also a South African company that is cutting

away millions of dollars,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians in South Africa are economically active and not dependent on the host

country.

“These Nigerians who are in South Africa, they are not there on holiday. They are there to work and to earn.”

He further argued that a firm response would reshape diplomatic dynamics between both countries.

“When we hit back, the president of South Africa will go on his knees to recognise that Nigerians cannot be intimidated,” he said.