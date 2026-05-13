World Cup 2026 Power Rankings: Top 10 favourites to win the trophy

With just 30 days to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Mexico, the race for football’s biggest prize is taking shape.

According to ESPN’s latest power rankings, Spain are the team to beat, ahead of perennial contenders France and defending champions Argentina.

The tournament begins on June 11, with Mexico facing South Africa in Mexico City.

Top 10 Favourites to Win the 2026 World Cup

1. Spain

Spain top the rankings thanks to their depth and tactical cohesion. Although teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is recovering from a hamstring injury, La Roja remain the bookmakers’ and pundits’ leading choice.

2. France

World No. 1 France possess one of the deepest squads in the tournament. Led by Kylian Mbappé, they will hope to give coach Didier Deschamps a winning farewell.

3. Argentina

The defending champions remain dangerous, with Lionel Messi still capable of inspiring decisive performances at age 38.

4. England

With Thomas Tuchel now in charge and stars such as Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham available, England are seen as serious contenders.

5. Brazil

Five-time champions Brazil are aiming to end a 24-year wait for another World Cup title, with Carlo Ancelotti overseeing a squad led by Vinícius Júnior.

6. Portugal

Portugal boast a balanced squad and continue to rely on veteran superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to play at age 41.

7. Germany

Managed by Julian Nagelsmann, Germany are viewed as strong outsiders despite recent inconsistency.

8. Netherlands

The Dutch remain a well-organised side, though concerns over injuries and goal-scoring have tempered expectations.

9. Morocco

Morocco are the highest-ranked African side and continue to build on their historic 2022 semifinal run, making them one of the tournament’s most intriguing teams.

10. Norway

Back at the World Cup, Norway are powered by the attacking duo of Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard.

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