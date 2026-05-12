Wike meets APC nat’l chairman, Yilwatda amid Rivers screening controversy

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, at his Abuja residence.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of heightened tension in Rivers State following the party’s screening of aspirants for the State House of Assembly elections.

The APC screening committee, led by former lawmaker Muraina Ajibola, cleared 33 aspirants while disqualifying 65 others out of the 98 who purchased nomination forms for the 32 available seats.

According to the committee’s report, disqualifications stemmed from infractions such as inducement and attempted bribery, submission of unsworn affidavits, invalid voter cards, and lack of party membership slips. Other issues included conflicting birth dates, irregular membership numbers of nominators, and inconsistencies in submitted documents.

Notably, several aspirants linked to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former governorship candidate Tonye Cole were among those disqualified.

Details of Wike’s closed-door discussion with Yilwatda were not disclosed at the time of filing this report.