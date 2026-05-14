Why perception is becoming the new currency in digital PR – Oladotun Olakanmi

A shift in Digital PR in Nigeria is moving brands from visibility metrics to credibility and trust

For years, digital growth has been driven by visibility, impressions, reach, and constant content output. But as the landscape becomes more saturated, a shift is quietly taking place.

Visibility is no longer the differentiator. Credibility is.

Across industries, brands are discovering that attention alone does not translate into trust. In many cases, it does the opposite, raising questions when perception is unclear or inconsistent.

This shift is redefining Digital PR in Nigeria.

“PR is not publicity. It is the deliberate act of shaping perception before attention comes,” said Oladotun Olakanmi.

His perspective reflects a broader movement toward perception-driven communication, where narrative, positioning, and digital credibility take precedence over short-term visibility.

Through The Kulture Digital, Olakanmi is championing a model that prioritizes structured digital presence, ensuring that when brands gain attention, they are already positioned to be trusted. The Kulture Digital offers services including Wikipedia and media positioning, perception management, brand protection, and media coverage.

As competition intensifies, the brands that succeed will not be the most visible, but the most credible.

In this emerging landscape, perception is not a byproduct of visibility; it is the foundation of it.