Why men should marry women they’re richer than – Lizzy Gold

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold has shared her thoughts on why some women stop respecting their partners.

The actress weighed in on how financial imbalance can affect relationships, claiming that some women eventually lose respect for partners who earn less than they do.

Speaking during a conversation on a movie set in a video which went viral on Tuesday, the actress, whose real name is Elizabeth Onuwaje, argued that a man’s financial position often influences how he is treated in a relationship.

According to her, men who marry women earning more than them may struggle to maintain respect in the marriage over time.

“As a man, if you want to earn respect from a woman, marry someone you’re richer than. If you marry someone richer than you, you’re on your own. She will never respect you,” she said.

Lizzy Gold also explained that even if a financially successful woman initially respects her partner, things could later change.

“As for me, I will marry a man who is far richer than me. Even if you marry a woman that is richer than you and she respects you, after some time the woman will lose respect for you and you won’t be able to control her again,” she added.

The actress further advised people to be realistic when choosing partners, especially regarding financial compatibility.

“Every man should also have a spec. Your spec should be according to your pocket. You can’t be earning 300 thousand and going for a woman that is earning 500 thousand,” she said.