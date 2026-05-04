Why I turned down INEC youth ambassador role – Gov Amuneke

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian skit maker Kevin Chinedu, popularly known as ‘Governor Amuneke, has explained why he declined an offer to serve as a youth ambassador for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a video shared on his X handle on Monday, Amuneke described the recognition as a major milestone in his journey, but still chose to refuse the position because it would have restricted his ability to publicly criticise the electoral commission.

“Reports came to me that I was going to be appointed as INEC Youth Ambassador. I have never felt as proud of myself as when I got that message. This is supposed to be a national honour. I do not know how to feel about it, but it brought me tears of joy when I thought about how far I have come,” he said.

The comedian said he prioritises maintaining his creative freedom to hold institutions accountable and amplifying the voices of ordinary Nigerians over taking such a role.

“I asked a simple question. I said, ‘Am I going to still be able to criticise INEC if I’m appointed? They told me they have seen the type of content I do. All of that can still go on. As a matter of fact, I can even preach about getting PVCs and all of that. However, I cannot criticise INEC directly.” Amuneke added.

He continued, “The moment I heard that, what seemed like congratulations disappeared. I wish it did not come with certain conditions to box my voice. The pressure is worse when I am doing nothing. Those voices keep resounding, and that is what drives me. If you have a platform today and you do not compromise, always remember there are millions of people whose hope is on that voice. That voice is not just yours.”

With gratitude and deep reflection, I made the difficult decision to decline the appointment as Youth Ambassador. This is not out of disrespect – it can be a matter of purpose, timing and conviction. pic.twitter.com/33t2AlOkGW — Governor Amuneke (@KevinblakC) May 4, 2026

Amuneke further expressed gratitude to those who recommended him for the role and said that while he chose to decline the latest offer, he remains open to partnerships with brands and institutions, as long as they do not impose stringent conditions that limit his content.

“I want to thank the person who recommended me. I do not take these opportunities for granted. I am open to working with brands and institutions, but not under conditions that restrict my content,” he added.

Vanguard News