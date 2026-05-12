Why I finally wrote my story after decades — Gowon

Gowon

By Luminous Jannamike

Former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), says he decided to publish his long-awaited autobiography after years of silence because he wanted Nigerians to understand the thinking behind some of the toughest decisions taken during his time in power, including those made during the Nigerian Civil War.

The memoir, which will be formally presented on May 19 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja, is expected to reopen national conversations around leadership, war, unity and the burden of governing Nigeria during one of its most difficult periods.

The book also gives Gowon’s personal account of events that have largely been told through the perspectives of historians, political actors and former military officers over the past five decades.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected as special guest of honour at the launch, while former Defence Minister and ex-Chief of Army Staff, Theophilus Danjuma, will officially unveil the autobiography. The 881-page book is published by Havilah Group.

Speaking ahead of the presentation, Gowon said, “By choosing to write, I took a conscious decision not to reopen old wounds but to clarify my thinking on policies and plans at a period often narrated by others.

“My story is one of conviction evaluated by circumstances at the crossroads of expectations and reality.”

The autobiography traces Gowon’s childhood, military career and sudden emergence as Nigeria’s leader on August 1, 1966, following a period of political instability and military upheaval.

A major part of the memoir focuses on the 30-month Nigerian Civil War fought between 1967 and 1970, one of the defining conflicts in the country’s history and a subject that still carries political and emotional weight across different parts of Nigeria.

Also speaking, Group Chief Executive Officer of Havilah Group, Lanre Adesuyi, described the project as an important contribution to Nigeria’s historical record.

“We consider this project a significant milestone in our journey, one that reflects our commitment to preserving history, promoting thought leadership, and contributing meaningfully to national discourse,” Adesuyi said.

The Abuja event is expected to attract senior government officials, diplomats, military veterans and political figures from across the country, highlighting Gowon’s continued influence in national affairs decades after leaving office.

Born in 1934, Gowon served as Nigeria’s Head of State and Commander-in-Chief for nine years before he was removed from office in 1975.

After leaving power, he obtained a PhD in Political Science from the University of Warwick in 1984 and later focused on peacebuilding, national development and faith-based advocacy.

Through the Yakubu Gowon Centre and the ‘Nigeria Prays’ movement, he has also led campaigns against diseases including guinea worm, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, while serving as National Goodwill Ambassador for the control of viral hepatitis in Nigeria.