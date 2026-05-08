Why I embraced Ajegunle vibes in my sound – Akpoudje

By Benjamin Njoku

Akpoudje Oritsemauruntosan, a Warri, Delta State-based singer and actor, draws inspiration from Ajegunle’s music scene despite never having visited the Lagos neighborhood.

The Health Education graduate’s love for Ajegunle beats stems from childhood, influenced by legends like Daddy Showkey, Orisafemi, Omo Jesu, and Feletaman.

“I love their lyrics and at a time, AJ city was the centre of entertainment in Nigeria,’ he said.

Akpoudje has shared stages with some of these musicians and credits them for shaping his style. His debut album “No Mind Them” (2023), featuringz Orisafemi, embodies the Ajegunle sound, though it hasn’t gained much traction yet. He even remixed the track and went on to release other songs like “Wetin I do them”, “What’s Life” , “Wahala Dey”, which is about stemming the tide of crisis in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking on music in Warri, Akpoudje noted that while the people enjoy entertainment, they don’t invest in it, making it tough for local artists like him to become commercially successful. “They like entertainment, but they don’t like to invest in it,” he said, expressing frustration at the lack of support despite his passion for music.