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May 13, 2026

What to know about 2026 WASSCE for private candidates 2nd Series

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By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced important details for registration for the second series (GCE) examination aimed at private candidates. This is a crucial opportunity for those looking to further their education and enhance their qualifications.

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With the registration period opened from May 4, 2026, candidates need to be well-informed about the process, fees, and examination format. Early registration is encouraged to ensure a smooth experience.

Here are facts about the exercise:

  • Registration Opens: May 4, 2026.
  • Registration Closes: July 31, 2026.
  • Registration Fee: N37,00
  • Mode of Exam: Fully Computer-Based Examination (CBE).
  • Website for Registration: waeconline.org.ng.
  • Exam Type: Second series (GCE) for private candidates.
  • Location Information: Candidates must visit the nearest WAEC office to identify available examination towns.
  • Preparation Tip: Candidates should familiarise themselves with computer-based testing methods.
  • Registration Advice: It is recommended to register early to avoid a last-minute rush.

Disclaimer: Confirm official registration requirements and fees on the WAEC website or at designated banks/centres before making payments.

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Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.