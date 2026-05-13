What to know about 2026 WASSCE for private candidates 2nd Series

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced important details for registration for the second series (GCE) examination aimed at private candidates. This is a crucial opportunity for those looking to further their education and enhance their qualifications.

Read Also: NUT rejects FG’s UTME waiver for NCE admission

With the registration period opened from May 4, 2026, candidates need to be well-informed about the process, fees, and examination format. Early registration is encouraged to ensure a smooth experience.

Here are facts about the exercise:

Registration Opens: May 4, 2026.

Registration Closes: July 31, 2026.

Registration Fee: N37,00

Mode of Exam: Fully Computer-Based Examination (CBE).

Website for Registration: waeconline.org.ng.

Exam Type: Second series (GCE) for private candidates.

Location Information: Candidates must visit the nearest WAEC office to identify available examination towns.

Preparation Tip: Candidates should familiarise themselves with computer-based testing methods.

Registration Advice: It is recommended to register early to avoid a last-minute rush.

Disclaimer: Confirm official registration requirements and fees on the WAEC website or at designated banks/centres before making payments.