We didn’t disqualify any Ebonyi Assembly aspirant – APC screening committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee for aspirants into the Ebonyi House of Assembly says it did not disqualify any aspirant during its screening exercise in Abakaliki.

The Chairman of the committe, Mr Valentine Akwuba made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen, noting that its recommendations have been submitted to the party’s national secretariat.

Akwuba said that no petition was submitted against any of the 24 aspirans as the committe painstakingly conducted the screening.

“We documented the aspirants’ qualifications, expertise, party membership among other information as directed by the national secretariat.

“There was no stumbling block to a seamless process as the next step is appeal,” he said.

He noted that the aspirants were charged no levy as all payments have been made on purchase of forms.

“All payments were made to the national secretariat as the aspirants only presented themselves for screening,” he said.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Moses Odunwa and the Deputy Speaker, Mr Chinedu Onah were among those screened by the committee.

Mr Chisom Anyim, son of former Senate President, Pius Anyim was among others also screened by the committee. (NAN)