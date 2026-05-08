Video: Man escapes death after attempts to burst truck tyre

By Enitan Abdultawab

A man narrowly escaped death after a truck tyre exploded violently while he was allegedly trying to puncture it in a now-viral video circulating across social media.

The incident, which was captured on camera, showed the unidentified man approaching the parked truck before attempting to damage one of its tyres, reportedly with a sharp object believed to be a knife.

Moments later, the tyre exploded with massive force, throwing him violently to the ground as bystanders screamed in shock.

Although the exact reason behind the incident remains unclear, social media users speculated that the man may have been angry over where the truck was parked.

However, the full circumstances surrounding the confrontation have not yet been confirmed.

The video quickly sparked intense reactions online, with many users warning about the extreme dangers of tampering with heavy-duty truck tyres.

@ifeanyi_ezeme wrote, “A person who can not buy an ordinary wheelbarrow is here causing trouble and damaging the tyre which costs thousands of naira because of him be agbero. And his mind no tell am say what is doing is very dangerous.”

Another user, @DudeRodri, who identified himself as a tyre expert, explained the possible impact of the explosion.

“Tyre expert here. That tyre looks like a 12R tyre, it is usually inflated to 100-120psi. Getting hit by this pressure is equivalent to being hit by a car at 30km/h,” he wrote.

“As it stands, his eardrums might have ruptured, possible concussion also. He won’t know how far until he gets home.”

Some users also shared similar frightening experiences involving truck tyres.

@Knightkayyy recounted, “I know someone this killed. He was mad at the parked truck and used a cutlass and it rebounded into his face. He died there. His face was a complete mess that you people could not recognize him.”

Another commenter, @UjaOliver, warned that the man could still face severe health complications despite surviving the blast.

“He is in very serious trouble. He may end up dying from the impact of that explosion if he fail to seek proper medical attention in the hospital,” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, @adisadaniel3 shared a personal experience involving a truck tyre explosion on the road.

“I was in car behind a moving truck, a danfo was just beside the truck when the tire of the truck burst. It threw someone in the Danfo out as the danfo door was opened. The pressure and power inside those tires no be joke.”

The video has continued to gain traction online as many Nigerians debate both the dangers of truck tyres and the risks involved in attempting to damage them.

See video here.