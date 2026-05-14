Video: APC crisis deepens in Oyo as members protest alleged imposition of candidate

By Adeola Badru

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oluyole Federal Constituency of Oyo State on Thursday staged a protest against the alleged imposition of a candidate ahead of the forthcoming House of Representatives primary election.

The aggrieved party members stormed the APC state secretariat in Oke Ado, Ibadan, in large numbers to formally register their dissatisfaction over the development.

The protesters accused some leaders of the party in the state of attempting to impose the incumbent House of Representatives member, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, despite what they described as her “disdain and hatred” for the people of the constituency.

Speaking with journalists during the protest, some of the demonstrators insisted that the people of Oluyole Federal Constituency had unanimously settled for Gbolagade Abiodun as their preferred candidate, noting that he had remained steadfast with them over the years, even during periods when Sadipe allegedly abandoned the constituency.

The protesters expressed surprise over reports that Sadipe, whom they claimed was no longer familiar to the people of the area and had allegedly neglected both the constituency and her legislative responsibilities, had emerged as the preferred choice of a few influential party leaders in the state,

without consideration for the position and agitation of the majority of APC members in the constituency.

While reaffirming their loyalty to the leadership of the party, the protesters maintained that they would only support a candidate chosen by the people, rather than one allegedly handpicked by political interests in Abuja.

They further stated that all aspirants should be allowed to participate in a transparent and democratic electoral process, stressing that the contest should not be treated as a “do-or-die affair”.

“We will all accept the result of a free, fair, and credible election, but not that of an individual,” one of the protesters stated.

The demonstrators carried placards bearing various inscriptions, urging the party leadership to uphold internal democracy and respect the collective will of party members and constituents in Oluyole Federal Constituency.