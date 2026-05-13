Uzodimma didn’t divert ₦800bn – S/East APC

Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State

The South East Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the N800 billion fund diversion allegation against Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo is spurious and baseless.

It also stated that Uzodimma remained unwavering in his commitment to delivering good governance, sustainable development, and improved welfare for the people of Imo.

The chapter made this known in a statement signed by Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, National Vice-Chairman (South-East), APC in Lagos on Wednesday.

The chapter said the allegations were politically masterminded, especially following Uzodimma’s indication to contest the Imo East senatorial seat in 2027.

“Uzodimma remains unwavering in his commitment to delivering good governance, sustainable development, and improved welfare for the people of Imo, and will not be distracted by such baseless accusations.”

The APC South East said it had observed the campaign since Uzodimma indicated interest to heed the call of his constituents to return to the Senate.

It stressed that the governor, like every other eligible citizen, is constitutionally qualified to contest a senatorial election.

“While every Nigerian has the right of opinion, that should not be a justification to blackmail a citizen who is exercising his constitutional right,” it further stated.

Recall that Uzodimma was accused of diverting N800 billion purportedly contributed by the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign, creating crisis in the group.

The chapter described the claims as factually incorrect and logically untenable, noting that no formal campaign fund for the president’s re-election had been established since the electioneering period had not commenced.

“With the legal restriction on political campaigns still in force until September, it is practically impossible to divert or misappropriate resources for an exercise that has neither started nor reached any stage requiring funding,” it said.

It added that the PGF was not a campaign organisation and never functioned as one, stressing that any financial contributions or donations intended for the president’s re-election would be directed to the official presidential campaign organisation, not domiciled in the PGF account.

On the ₦800 billion figure, the APC South East said the arithmetic exposed the absurdity of the allegation as it would mean each of the 31 PGF members contributed about ₦26 billion.

“This figure is not only unrealistic but laughable. No governor, regardless of political affiliation, would commit such a colossal sum to a national campaign while simultaneously prosecuting re-election or other critical state-level political activities,” it stated.

The chapter said Uzodimma had consistently maintained an enviable record of transparency and accountability throughout his public service career and had never been credibly linked to financial impropriety.

It advised oppositions to desist from discrediting prominent APC leaders, noting that responsible mainstream media had ignored the report due to its lack of substance.

The APC South East urged those behind the campaign to redirect their energy and resources towards offering Nigerians credible policy alternatives, innovative programmes, and tangible solutions to the nation’s challenges, rather than wasting time and effort on fictitious propaganda.”

“Nigerians are sophisticated enough to distinguish between genuine governance and cheap political fiction,” the chapter stated.

(NAN)