US to revoke citizenship of naturalised Americans found guilty of fraud

The administration of President Donald Trump will move to revoke the citizenship of naturalised Americans found to have committed fraud during the immigration process, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has said.

Speaking in an interview with CBS News correspondent Camilo Montoya-Galvez, Blanche defended the administration’s denaturalisation campaign, insisting that citizenship obtained through deception should not be protected.

“I’m not sure why this is even controversial,” Blanche said. “We shouldn’t tolerate fraud. We shouldn’t tolerate lies.”

The comments signal a renewed focus by the Trump administration on reviewing the records of naturalised citizens suspected of providing false information during their immigration or citizenship applications.

Denaturalisation — the legal process through which citizenship is revoked — has historically been used in cases involving war crimes, terrorism, or major immigration fraud. Critics, however, argue that expanding its use could create fear among immigrant communities and raise concerns about due process.

The administration has not yet outlined how broadly the policy would be applied or how many cases are under review.