US says it struck Iran after attack on American warships

This US Navy handout photo released on May 7, 2026, by US Central Command Public Affairs shows Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) sailing in the Arabian Sea, on May 3, 2026. The United States was waiting on May 7 for Iran to respond to its latest proposed deal to end the war in the Middle East and to reopen the key shipping lane out of the Gulf. (Photo by US NAVY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / US NAVY / NAVCENT PUBLIC AFFAIRS” – HANDOUT – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

The United States struck Iranian military targets on Thursday after Tehran’s forces attacked three American destroyers that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said.

“Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats” at the three warships, but none were hit, the US military’s Central Command said in a post on X.

US forces “eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible” for the attack, it added.

AFP