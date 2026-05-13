UCL Final: PSG boosted by three key injury returns ahead of Arsenal clash

PSG have received a significant injury boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League final clash with Arsenal later this month.

Recall that the French Ligue 1 champions secured their place in the final after defeating Bayern Munich in the semi-final.

Luis Enrique’s side will face Arsenal in the Champions League final on May 30 in Budapest.

However, in a statement on PSG’s website on Tuesday, the club confirmed that defender Achraf Hakimi has returned to training.

The Morocco international has been sidelined with a thigh injury sustained during the first leg of the semi-final against Bayern Munich a few weeks ago.

PSG also confirmed that Lucas Chevalier and Quentin Ndjantou have resumed individual training.

“Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Chevalier and Quentin Ndjantou are training individually outdoors,” PSG’s statement partly read.

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