UAE air defences ‘actively engaging’ Iran missiles, drones – Ministry

This video grab taken from images released by the Iranian state broadcaster (IRIB) on March 26, 2026, shows what it says is the second phase of the 82nd wave of missiles launched against Israel and US bases in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. The US president warned Iran on March 26, to engage in talks to end the Middle East war “before it is too late”, after Tehran publicly spurned US overtures to resolve the nearly four-week conflict. On February 28, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran killing its supreme leader and triggering a war that spread across the Middle East and unleashed chaos across global markets and sent oil prices soaring. (Photo by IRIB TV / AFP) / – Israel OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT AFP – SOURCE: IRIB – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – NO RESALE – NO ACCESS ISRAEL MEDIA/PERSIAN LANGUAGE TV STATIONS OUTSIDE IRAN/ STRICTLY NO ACCESS BBC PERSIAN/ VOA PERSIAN/ MANOTO-1 TV/ IRAN INTERNATIONAL/RADIO FARDA – AFP IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DIGITAL ALTERATIONS TO THE PICTURE’S EDITORIAL CONTENT =====Attention editors: AFP covers the war in the Middle East through its extensive regional network, including bureaus in Tehran, Jerusalem, and several neighboring countries. Since the start of the conflict, journalists have been working under increasingly restrictive conditions. Authorities in several countries have limited reporters’ movements, photo and live video coverage from sensitive locations. Some governments and armed groups have banned images of missile or drone strikes and other security-related sites. /
The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday its air defences were engaging missiles and drones coming from Iran for the second consecutive day, weeks into a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East war.
“UAE air defence systems are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats,” the defence ministry said in a statement on X, adding that they had “come from Iran”.
On Monday, an Iranian drone attack caused a fire, injuring three people at an energy installation in Fujairah, close to the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway that is the focus of tensions between the US and Iran.
Fujairah is the UAE’s main oil export terminal bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.
The oil-rich UAE, a staunch US ally on Iran’s doorstep, has borne the brunt of Tehran’s retaliation, having been targeted by more than 2,800 missiles and drones during the war.
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