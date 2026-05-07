Troops rescue nine kidnapped victims in Kogi

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By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, have successfully rescued 9 kidnapped victims and foiled a terrorist logistics movement in separate but coordinated operations conducted on 6 May 2026 in Kogi State.

Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, spokesman, while confirming the operation on Thursday, said the rescued victims comprised five boys, two girls, and two adult females, believed to be the wives of the proprietor of the orphanage recently attacked in the state.

He said, “In a major breakthrough under Operation Tiger Paw II, troops successfully rescued the remaining kidnapped victims from the Daarul-Kitab Islamic Orphanage following sustained search and rescue efforts.

Acting on credible intelligence and maintaining persistent operational pressure, troops of the brigade’s blocking force intercepted and recovered the victims within the Agbaja Forest general area in Lokoja Local Government Area.

“The rescued victims comprised five boys, two girls, and two adult females, believed to be the wives of the proprietor of the orphanage.

“They were promptly evacuated to the 12th Brigade Medical Centre, where they received immediate medical attention and first aid. All victims are reported to be in stable condition.

“In a related development on the same day, troops acting on credible intelligence on the activities of an arms and ammunition syndicate intercepted and apprehended a suspected terrorist ammunition courier along the Obajana–Lokoja road in the Lokoja Local Government Area.

“The suspect, identified as Yahaya Umar, was found in possession of 500 rounds of 7.62mm NATO belted ammunition concealed inside a bag of maize in an attempt to evade detection.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a key logistics courier involved in the movement of arms and ammunition for terrorists across states within the North Central region.

“Further interrogation indicated that the ammunition was handed over to him at Obajana Forest and was being transported to Dikko Junction in Suleja, Niger State, for delivery to a yet-to-be-identified terrorist.

“The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing further interrogation to aid ongoing operations aimed at dismantling the criminal network and apprehending other members of the syndicate.

“These coordinated successes underscore the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property while sustaining aggressive operations against terrorists and their collaborators.

“Members of the public are encouraged to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing efforts.”