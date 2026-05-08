Troops rescue 32 kidnap victims, neutralise two terrorists in Katsina

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Troops of the Nigerian Army have, during an offensive operation in the Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, rescued 32 kidnapped victims and neutralised two terrorists.

The troops also recovered arms, ammunition and rustled livestock during the operation.

This is contained in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

The report revealed that troops of the 17 Brigade, on Friday, carried out the operation following intelligence on the movement of a terrorist kingpin, Muhammed Filani.

The report said troops made contact with the terrorists and overpowered them, leading to the neutralisation of two insurgents.

According to the report, items recovered include two AK-47 rifles, 15 magazines, 10 motorcycles, 26 head of livestock, assorted ammunition, a fabricated grenade, a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) butt, and other military accessories.

“The troops rescued 32 kidnapped victims comprising 10 females, nine males and 13 children during the operation.

“The victims are being prepared for handover to relevant authorities, while recovered livestock will be returned to local custodians,” it said.

The report added that exploitation of the area was ongoing to dismantle terrorist structures in the region.

The army said the operation formed part of sustained efforts to deny terrorists freedom of action and restore security in parts of Katsina State. (NAN)(